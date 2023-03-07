St. Helens Police Department officers were continuing a search this week for two robbery suspects following a break-in at Bertucci’s Chocolates, 2117 Columbia Boulevard, in St. Helens.
According to SHPD investigators, the break-in occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Feb. 21.
Bertucci’s Chocolates owner Shannon Vaerewyck said the infiltrators gained access by allegedly throwing a rock through the front door of the establishment. The two entered the business and took the cash register drawer. The suspects did not touch anything else or take any other merchandise, she said.
Police are reviewing security camera images of the suspects. As of March 6, no arrests had been made.
The break-in, and the snowfall that a hit the area, forced Vaerewyck to close her business for a few days.
“We were down for a few days, and then, of course, it snowed, so we would have been closed anyway,” Vaerewyck said. “It’s disheartening that people feel they need to do that.”
Vaerewyck later fixed the break-in damage and has reopened her shop.
“We got our window replaced, we’re back open, we’re running, we’re making it work,” Vaerewyck said. “It was irritating, but you know, what do you do?”
Anyone with information about the break-in, or about the suspects, should call SHPD at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.