Three St. Helens area residents face multiple criminal charges following a law enforcement investigation and search warrant.
According to a St. Helens Police, at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, St. Helens officers, with the assistance of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, served a search warrant for fraud-related crimes at a St. Helens residence located on Wonderly Drive.
During the search, officers found evidence related to the alleged forgery along with illegal narcotics and firearms. Three adults were arrested at the scene and booked at the Columbia County Jail.
Daniel Lee Marsh, 47, of St. Helens is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a silencer, felon in possession of body armor, and six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cydnee Rashell Eversole, 23, of St. Helens is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, Forgery I, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree.
Dakota Tyler Ewing, 20, of St. Helens is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.
Investigators said the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the case to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521 and ask to speak with a St. Helens officer.
