Court action is pending for a St. Helens man jailed for first degree rape.
According to court documents, Christian Taylor Reyes faces first degree rape, first degree theft and first degree burglary charges.
He was still incarcerated at the Columbia County Jail in St. Helens as of Friday, July 10, with bail at $17,000.
Reyes was arraigned on July 6 following his arrest July 2. His next court date not been set as of July 10.
