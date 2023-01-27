A St. Helens man has plead guilty and has been sentenced in a child pornography case.
Scott Johnson, 27, of St. Helens, pleaded guilty to three counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in Columbia County Circuit Court during a court proceeding Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The plea agreement concludes a two-year investigation initiated by the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) in January 2021 after receiving information from the Oregon Department of Justice about child pornography being uploaded in St. Helens.
Johnson was identified by St. Helens detectives as a suspect in the case and search warrants were executed. A digital device belonging to Johnson was recovered, and after a forensic examination of the device performed by the Oregon Department of Justice, it was found to contain child pornography.
St. Helens detectives presented evidence to a Columbia County grand jury in August 2021. Johnson was indicted on four counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
Johnson has been sentenced to five years of probation and 90 days in jail to be served on weekends at his convenience.
This was a collaborative investigation between the St. Helens Police Department, the Oregon Department of Justice, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.
The St. Helens Police Department takes any report concerning the sexual abuse or sexual exploitation of children seriously, according to a release from SHPD.
Investigators encourage community members to contact the St. Helens Police Department if they develop any concerns that a child may be the victim of abuse. Reports can be made by calling 503-397-1521.
