A St. Helens man has plead guilty and has been sentenced in a child pornography case.

Scott Johnson, 27, of St. Helens, pleaded guilty to three counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in Columbia County Circuit Court during a court proceeding Wednesday, Jan. 25.

2-Year Investigation

The plea agreement concludes a two-year investigation initiated by the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) in January 2021 after receiving information from the Oregon Department of Justice about child pornography being uploaded in St. Helens.

