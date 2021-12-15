Vandalism sites emerging in Scappoose park restrooms pose a public health risk, according to Scappoose City Manager Alexandra Rains.
The city took swift action Nov. 19, announcing the immediate closure of park restrooms on its Facebook page following vandalism.
Rains said the vandalism has been an ongoing problem, describing a state of disarray in the affected bathrooms.
“Since the beginning of October, we have been made aware of a couple occasions where feces have been smeared inside city restrooms,” she said. “We have also had vandalism reported inside the restroom located at the Trtek Trailhead off of the CZ trail. On one occasion there, the toilet paper dispenser was ripped off the wall and the toilet paper was unraveled all over the floor.”
Police had not identified suspects and no arrests had been made in the investigations as of Dec. 14, according to Rains.
Rains said this latest vandalism is considered more than destructive.
“In instances where human waste has been smeared all over the interior of the restroom at Chief Concomly Park, yes, I would say it’s a health issue,” she said.
Scappoose Public Works crews were dispatched to clear up the human waste at the city’s park restrooms.
Regional challenge
Park restroom vandalism has escalated in other areas of Columbia County over the past few months. Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence told the members of the city’s newly formed parks and recreation committee during an Oct. 25 meeting that the city staff began locking the restrooms at the city’s main riverfront park at night after discovering the site had been vandalized.
Lawrence said it’s not unusual to see vandalism at the city’ parks restrooms, but this latest round required more forceful action by the city.
“We’re always fixing something, always cleaning something, always doing something,” Lawrence said. “It’s not that it’s totally and completely unusual. It just when it gets to the point that it’s bad enough that we actually have to lock something up because it becomes unsafe, then it’s a little bit more remarkable.”
Lawrence said fall and winter are can provide more opportunities for vandals to strike.
“For here, usually about the wintertime (is) when people start wanting to be in where it’s warm. That’s when it really kind of hits,” she said.
Public works staff routinely clean up the bathrooms in an effort to make them more amenable to the public, but according to Lawrence, the work backlogs.
“We have hoses at our bathrooms,” she said. “We hose our bathrooms down every day. But (when) the doors are locked, sometimes they’ll leave feces outside the bathrooms. It’s disgusting.”
Lawrence said she believes keeping bathrooms consistently clean sets the standard for others to follow.
“What I’ve seen, what I’ve heard is that if you leave graffiti, then it just creates more and more graffiti,” she said. “If you clean it up, then it doesn’t build. The same thing as garbage, bathrooms, (and) public facilities, doing your best to maintain it in the best condition can stop some of the buildup of problems in my experience.”
As of press time, police in Scappoose and Rainier had not identified suspects or made arrests in the vandalism cases.
On Dec. 8, Scappoose City Government shared the following Facebook post.
