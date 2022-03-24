Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Division Chief Dr. Miguel Bautista is heading the Ukraine region to support the ongoing humanitarian needs resulting from the Russian invasion of the country.
"We are very concerned about his safety, but I can assure you that with his skill sets and his attention to safety, we are confident he won't put himself into danger," SRFPD Chief Jeff Prichier told The Chronicle. "What is important is that this is a powerful statement from our local community saying we are helping a country that is in desperate need of assistance."
Bautista is a member of a non-profit Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) team, Impact Northwest. The nonprofit, non-governmental organization (NGO) provides rescue, medical, and logistical support to those affected by disaster worldwide, and preparedness support to communities in need as well as professional rescue training. Bautista is a disaster medical technician and has been a member of the team since 2015.
"Many Ukrainian refugees crossing the border need basic primary care services as they cross, exhausted from traveling for many hours or even days trying to escape the destructions of their homes," Prichier said. "Countless refugees also have pre-existing medical conditions that have gone untreated during this crisis."
Bautista will join a medical group who will assist in providing medical care and logistical support alongside many other organizations responding to the needs of the Ukrainian people. His team will work to serve refugees and finalize the arrangements for our months-long mission, according to the Pricher.
"Our district is ready to support Chief Bautista's family in anyway while he is serving abroad," he said.
The SRFPD currently has two chief officers and one career personnel serving on teams that deploy to wildfires, humanitarian disasters, national security special events and search and rescue efforts. The work they do serves the public’s immediate needs, according to Pricher.
"While some might think the absence of an employee on a deployment is a significant hardship, the impact is short lived," Pricher said. "The operational experiences, networking and logistical challenges on large scale incidents, when brought home, provide a level of capability and actionable experience that will help guide our day-to-day incidents, but better prepare us for the large incidents that we do not have all the time."
Bautista was hired as a chief at SRFPD in August 2021.
If you would like to support Empact Northwest and their Ukraine mission, visit www.empactnorthwest.org
To make a direct donation, visit donorbox.org/empact-ukraine
