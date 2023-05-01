With gun violence seeming a constant in the lives of Americans, being prepared for any circumstance is crucial. At St. Helens High School and across the state, drills are put in place to help keep people safe if the worst comes to pass.
Since 2015, Oregon State Law (ORS 336.071) requires all schools to instruct and drill students on emergency procedures which include:
- Fire Drills each month
- At least two earthquake drills each year
- At least two safety threat drills each year
Safety threat drills include Lockdown, Secure, and Shelter-in-Place. Safety threat drills help prepare students, faculty, and law enforcement agencies for events like school shootings.
In just the first four months of 2023, there have been at least 42 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, according to everytownresearch.org. These incidents have resulted in 17 deaths and 32 injuries.
St. Helens High School (SHHS) conducted a lockdown drill April 20.
SHHS Principal Katy Wagner said St. Helens High School follows the “I Love You Guys” Standard Response Protocol for emergencies. The “I Love U Guys” Foundation was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter.
Lockdown means “Locks, Lights, Out of Sight.” Students are trained to move away from sight, maintain silence, and do not open the door for any reason, according to St. Helens School District Director of Communications Stacey Mendoza. Adults and staff are trained to recover students from the hallway if possible, lock the classroom door, turn out the lights, move away from sight, maintain silence, not open the door for any reason, and prepare to evade or defend.
“By practicing these protocols, we become more adept at keeping our school community safe and calm and prepared in case of emergency,” Wagner said. “Our district meets with local law enforcement quarterly, so we are all using consistent language and establish clear expectations of roles in different scenarios.”
Through the years, the amount of law enforcement involvement in these types of drills has increased, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King. This development has happened over time, reflecting the evolving standards for proper safety preparedness.
In the case of a real incident, SHHS could see an emergency response from several agencies, including the St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, or Oregon State Police. Columbia River Fire & Rescue would provide emergency medical services.
“Regardless of who arrives first, each agency works in collaboration with the School District and each other to follow the same protocols during an incident,” King said. “This collaboration improves the safety of our students and emergency responders and ensures that no matter who arrives first, they are trained to immediately respond.”
Law enforcement train so they can be prepared for this exact scenario. In addition to a six-month academy for police officers to obtain their basic police officer certification and supervised field training, officers must have ongoing yearly training. This statewide mandated training often deals with scenarios like a lockdown, according to King. To help keep everyone on the same page is a team effort with law enforcement and the school district.
“When planning our Lockdown drills, we collaborate with law enforcement so they are actively walking the campus with administrators to learn our building, identify access points, and conduct controlled evacuations,” Wagner said.
While being prepared in the event of an incident is critical. Wagner also emphasized the importance of taking preventative measures, so such an event doesn’t happen. The approach focuses more on providing mental health support and working with partners like Columbia Health Services to “provide early intervention.”
“We know from research on behavioral threats that potential school shooters tend to lack belonging, a sense of community, and may experience other mental health issues. As a district, we are committed to teaching skills in empathy, conflict resolution, mindfulness, and restorative conversations,” Wagner said. “We are actively building programs that capitalize on the leadership of students and adults to reach everyone in our school community to strengthen our preventative measures so these events never happen in our community.”
