Lockdown Drill

Students gather outside following a controlled evacuation during the lockdown drill oApril 20.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

With gun violence seeming a constant in the lives of Americans, being prepared for any circumstance is crucial. At St. Helens High School and across the state, drills are put in place to help keep people safe if the worst comes to pass.

Since 2015, Oregon State Law (ORS 336.071) requires all schools to instruct and drill students on emergency procedures which include:

  • Fire Drills each month
  • At least two earthquake drills each year
  • At least two safety threat drills each year
