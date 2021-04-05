St. Helens and Scappoose football, volleyball and soccer are through the COVID-impacted Season 2 looking glass, but cross country is in the home stretch before the Northwest Oregon Conference District Meet.
Lions boys set personal bests against La Salle Prep, Wilsonville
St. Helens’ Carson Plahn, Tyler Mauldin, Christian De Jesus and Tyler Trabucco are faster all the time.
All four Lions crossed the boys’ 5,000-meter run finish line in personal-best times in Northwest Oregon Conference competition with La Salle Prep and Wilsonville Wednesday, March 31, at Trojan Recreation Park in Rainier.
Plahn, a sophomore, set his new best in 21 minutes, 52.5 seconds, good for 17th, as did Mauldin (a freshman, 18th, 22:55.2), De Jesus (a sophomore, 21st, 24:53.5) and Trabucco (a freshman, 24th, 26:30), respectively.
Jayden McClendon (20th, 24:31.7) and Lev Wolin (22nd, 26:04.22) completed the Lions’ effort.
Wilsonville sophomore Mason Weisgerber (17:12.8) finished first, and his Wildcats’ 18 team points led La Salle Prep (42) and St. Helens (85).
In the girls’ competition against La Salle Prep, Hillary Barley, a senior, led St. Helens in eighth with a season-best 26:06.79 as Ellyzabeth Clark (11th, 27:27.4), Emmaleigh Carver (12th, 28:33.9), Alydia Smith (15th, 38:11.21) and Drew Erickson (16th, 38:20.9) followed.
La Salle Prep senior Charlotta Schreuder (22:06.2) came through first as her Falcons prevailed over the Lions 19-38.
Wilsonville’s boys have won the imminent Northwest Oregon Conference District Meet three years in a row, its girls have won the last four, and this year’s conference championship was scheduled for Thursday at Portland International Raceway, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Hillsboro, La Salle Prep, Wilsonville at St. Helens
Wednesday, March 31, at Trojan Recreation Park in Rainier
Boys’ team scores
Wilsonville
18
La Salle Prep 42
St. Helens 85
5,000-meter run
1. Mason Weisgerber, W, 17:12.8
17. Carson Plahn, SH, 21:52.5
18. Tyler Mauldin, SH, 22:55.2
20. Jayden McClendon, SH, 24:31.7
21. Christian De Jesus, SH, 24:53.5
22. Lev Wolin, SH, 26:04.22
24. Tyler Trabucco, SH, 26:30
Girls’ team scores
La Salle Prep 19
St. Helens 38
Girls’ 5,000-meter run
1. Charlotta Schreuder, LSP, 22:06.2
8. Hillary Barley, SH, 26:06.79
11. Ellyzabeth Clark, SH, 27:27.4
12. Emmaleigh Carver, SH, 28:33.9
15. Alydia Smith, SH, 38:11.21
16. Drew Erickson, SH, 38:20.9
Suchoski,
LaVoie help Scappoose cross country dominate Milwaukie, Putnam
Indians juniors Luke Suchoski and Alivia LaVoie led their respective Scappoose boys’ and girls’ 5,000-meter run performances with season-bests of 16 minutes, 43 seconds for second place and 23:53 for third Wednesday, March 31, at the Crown Zellerbach Trail’s Ruley Trailhead in Scappoose.
Milwaukie sophomore Logan Law (16:23) finished first in the boys’ race, and Putnam senior Kayla Ingraham (19:24) came in first among the girls.
Rowen Suchoski (fourth, 17:01), Gage Ekstrom (fifth, season-best 18:00), Andrew Morton (seventh, personal-best 18:33), Griffin Barron (18:43) and Franklin Gardner (14th, 26:20) completed the Tribe boys’ side.
Maizri Chandler (fourth, season-best 24:22), Angelina Dominguez (fifth, 25:03), Claire Hernandez (eighth, 26:42), Addison Brubaker (ninth, 30:09) and Elise Briscoe (10th, 33:07) came through for the girls.
Scappoose, the only school to field a complete team in either contest, won both with 15 team points.
Milwaukie, Putnam at Scappoose
Wednesday, March 31, at Ruley Trailhead, Crown Zellerbach Trail, in Scappoose
Boys’ team scores
Scappoose 15
5,000-meter run
1. Logan Law, M, 16:23
2. Luke Suchoski, S, 16:43
3. Grant Ferguson, P, 16:59
4. Rowen Suchoski, S, 17:01
5. Gage Ekstrom, S, 18:00
7. Andrew Morton, S, 18:33
8. Griffin Barron, S, 18:43
14. Franklin Gardner, S, 26:20
Girls’ team scores
Scappoose 15
5,000-meter run
1. Kayla Ingraham, P, 19:24
2. Kendra Heath, P, 21:45
3. Alivia LaVoie, S, 23:53
4. Maizri Chandler, S, 24:22
5. Angelina Dominguez, S, 25:03
8. Claire Hernandez, S, 26:42
9. Addison Brubaker, S, 30:09
10. Elise Briscoe, S, 33:07
Scappoose football steamrolls St. Helens
The Indians bounced back from a 42-27 Northwest Oregon Conference loss at Canby just the way they wanted to against the hometown Lions in their Seven-Mile War season finale Friday, April 2.
The Tribe (3-2 overall, 3-2 Northwest Oregon) floored St. Helens (1-3, 1-2) in 48-0 fashion and beat the Lions for the fourth time in a row since falling 41-27 in St. Helens in 2016.
Scappoose secured its second shutout of the year - the first by an identical score at home against Forest Grove March 12 - and has beaten the Lions, who survived 26-24 Friday, March 26, in Forest Grove as the Vikings’ late two-point conversion failed, head-to-head by an average of 52-10 since 2017.
St. Helens is set to graduate captains Hayden Bigham (a wide receiver/defensive back), Ashton Smith (a cornerback/running back), Maverick Rask (a linebacker/running back), Gaven Kust (an offensive/defensive tackle), Kendrick Ramos (an offensive guard/linebacker) and Garret Cook (a center/defensive tackle) in the spring.
The Indians graduate wide receivers/defensive backs Logan Johnson, Gabe Jacobs, Dominic Lite and Cooper Ragan, running backs/linebackers Deacon Smith, Riley Kauffman, Brett Krieger and Kent Jones, offensive linemen/defensive linemen Mason Archer, Cutter Sandstrom, Robert Vanek and Ruben Daniels, and kicker Cade McDonald.
Lions volleyball season-sweeps Scappoose
St. Helens remains perfect against the Seven-Mile War rival Indians in their Northwest Oregon Conference series.
The Lions (5-6 overall, 5-6 Northwest Oregon) pulled off a season sweep of the Tribe (2-9, 2-9) with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-11) road win Wednesday, March 31, after a 3-0 home triumph March 23, and have not lost to the Indians since Scappoose jumped up from Class 4A in 2018.
St. Helens could not, however, get the better of 6-foot, 1-inch all-Class 5A senior opposite hitter Clarissa Klein and returning state championship runner-up Wilsonville (10-0, 10-0) - who have yet to surrender a set this year - as the Lions fell 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-11) in their home season finale Thursday, April 1.
The twice-defending Northwest Oregon champion Wildcats remain a terror as they improved to 50-2 in conference play since 2017.
St. Helens, winners of three of its last five games, is set to graduate team captains Kasten Warner (an outside hitter and setter) and Savannah Moore (a middle blocker), Kamryn Hubbs (a defensive specialist), Brea Paulson (a setter) and McKenna Miller (a middle blocker/setter) this spring.
Scappoose, which enjoyed a season sweep of Milwaukie with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-15) road win Tuesday, March 30 after a 3-0 season-opening home win March 2, fell 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-22) on the road against all-Northwest Oregon junior setter/middle blocker Kaleah Webb and Hillsboro (5-5, 5-5) Thursday, April 1.
The Indians, who graduate libero/outside hitter Gracey DeLoach and setter Samantha Scott, were scheduled for a season finale at Class 6A Southridge (0-11), losers of its last 28 games, Tuesday in Beaverton, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Scappoose girls’ soccer stays perfect against St. Helens
The Indians may allow the Lions a goal again someday, but it was not this time around.
Scappoose (6-1 overall, 5-1 Northwest Oregon Conference) shut out host St. Helens (2-5, 2-5) in their Senior Recognition Night season finale Thursday, April 1, and extended its streak to three years without allowing their Seven-Mile War rivals a goal since they became conference rivals in 2018.
The Tribe, a five-time winner by clean sheet this season after notching six in their Class 5A state quarterfinal run in 2019, is set to graduate midfielder/forwards Anika Havlik and Tessa Davidson, midfielders Grace Negelspach and Cailyn Tindall and defenders Autumn Terry and Rylee Cook this spring.
The Lions will graduate goalkeeper Gabrielle Alexander, midfielders Maria Reardon and Hope Olson, and defender Crystal Nehls.
Scappoose boys’ soccer doubles up Milwaukie
The Indians pitched their second shutout of the year Tuesday, March 30, as they beat Milwaukie for the second time this season and the third time in a row in their Northwest Oregon Conference rivalry.
The visiting Tribe (3-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 Northwest Oregon) held out 1-0 against the Mustangs (1-6, 1-6) after running away with an 8-0 home win in its March 4 season opener.
Scappoose was scheduled for a season finale at all-Class 6A Pacific Conference senior forward Omario Stewart and Liberty (3-3-3) Monday in Hillsboro, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Milwaukie enjoyed a 9-1 win over traveling St. Helens (0-1, 0-1) March 9 in the Lions’ only scheduled game, and has beaten the Lions five times in a row by a margin of 34-3 since St. Helens beat the Mustangs 3-1 at home in 2015.
The Lions are 1-58-1 overall since then.
Scappoose will graduate Seth Chamberlain, Bowman Jory, Brandon Recinos, Patrick Walsh and defender Cade McDonald this spring.
