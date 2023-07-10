We are thrilled to announce the launch of a new program this month that is designed specifically for our income-qualified customers with priority given to our senior citizens. We’re excited to provide you with free LED bulbs and load-sensing power strips that help you save energy and money. We can also install other items to help you save even more energy.
This program started on July 1.
The LEDs we are offering with this promotion use about 85% less electricity than standard incandescent bulbs, and they last about 15 to 25 times longer. That makes them the most efficient and reliable way to light up your home. As an added bonus, we won’t just hand you the bulbs; our dedicated team will personally install them in your fixtures.
Now let’s shed some light on the load-sensing power strips. These can be seamlessly integrated into your home to minimize energy waste. When you aren’t using a device that’s plugged into them – like a TV or computer – the power strip automatically cuts power to that outlet to save energy. That way, you don’t waste any power. Moreover, they extend the lifespan of your electronics and provide top-notch surge protection.
If your home has a qualified heating system, we are also offering a free Nest thermostat or similar device. These thermostats find extra ways to save money on your electric bill. They can lower the temperature when you’re not home, and you can control them using an app on your phone. That lets you set the temperature when you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation.
We really want to help you manage your electric usage better. That’s why we are offering this special promotion. We are starting with our senior customers who meet income requirements.
We are working with a company called RD Energy for this project. Their friendly staff will be going door-to-door over the next few weeks to install these energy-efficient products. They will also work with you to find more ways to save money on your electric bill.
If you are eligible for this promotion, you should have already received a flyer in the mail. If you aren’t sure if you qualify or have any questions, please call our office at (503) 397-0590. You can also check our website at crpud.net/assistance for more information.
We are excited to help you save energy and money with this program.
