Columbia River County PUD
We are thrilled to announce the launch of a new program this month that is designed specifically for our income-qualified customers with priority given to our senior citizens. We’re excited to provide you with free LED bulbs and load-sensing power strips that help you save energy and money. We can also install other items to help you save even more energy.

This program started on July 1.

The LEDs we are offering with this promotion use about 85% less electricity than standard incandescent bulbs, and they last about 15 to 25 times longer. That makes them the most efficient and reliable way to light up your home. As an added bonus, we won’t just hand you the bulbs; our dedicated team will personally install them in your fixtures.

