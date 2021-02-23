A Scappoose woman who launched community parades to celebrate the Christmas holidays in St. Helens and Scappoose is planning another such event in an effort to show community support for local businesses and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
Angela Wayman said the event will be a cruise-in designed to connect and rebuild the community.
“I grew up here,” Wayman said, “and watching the many people and places fall apart and lose everything, just doesn’t sit well with me. There are many people in the community like myself that want to help but don’t know how, many that just can’t sit and watch.”
Wayman calls the cruise-in the best of all worlds.
“There are so many people that are down and feeling hopeless, running the parade route from the Spirit of Christmas back in December allows us to get into a lot of neighborhoods and spread joy and love to others,” she said. “I called out all classics on this one. To me, that is anything of our roots that has made us who we are. The cars, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, bikes, farm equipment, our old ways and values.”
The cruise-in is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 starting at Scappoose Sand and Gravel at 33485 NE Crown Zellerbach Logging Road in Scappoose and the route will be the same as her Christmas Parade that traveled through Scappoose neighborhoods.
“We will be making our way through the community spreading love and joy to others while also benefiting our local businesses and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank,” Wayman said. “I am charging a registration fee per vehicle and all the money from that will go to help our small businesses.”
The cruise-in fee is $25 for a truck and trailer, $20 for a single vehicle, and $10 for motorcycles.
Wayman said the Columbia Pacific Food Bank trailer will participate in the cruise-in with curbside pickup of nonperishable food items for those in need in the community.
“There is always a need and together in December we picked up over 4,000 pounds of food, between the two cities (Scappoose and St. Helens),” Wayman said. “Being out there for the spirit of Christmas Parade was absolutely amazing, so many people smiling and over joyed with happiness. I think people forgot about things happening in the world for a little while, which we all needed. I think the parade gave people hope, and love when they needed it most.”
For more information, contact Wyman at waymaylc@outlook.com
