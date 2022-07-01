Amara Liebelt has been selected as the new executive director of St. Helens Main Street Alliance.
Liebelt is a well-known, local small-business owner whose passion for cultivating connections and commitment to the St. Helens community will serve the Main Street Alliance's mission, according to a July 1 press release.
For over 15 years, Liebelt has been building relationships in her professional and personal life in St. Helens.
In addition to successfully launching and growing her own business, Liebelt is known for her strong sense of design and communications skills. She has expertise in developing and executing successful business strategy, marketing, and promotions plans while prioritizing responsive outreach and outstanding customer service.
"We are thrilled to have Amara leading our organization at this time of great opportunity for our city. Having Amara lead our day-to-day operations will allow us to continue to grow our programs to support our main street merchants and property owners. We will also be able to provide focus for our volunteers who are eager to improve the city we love," St. Helens Main Street Alliance President Erin Salisbury said. "Amara is the right fit at the right time and shares our love and enthusiasm for our city."
Main Street Alliances are locally driven, funded, organized, and run organizations.
The St. Helens Main Street Alliance program follows the Main Street approach, an asset-based economic development strategy by taking a comprehensive, incremental approach to sustaining and enhancing historic downtowns and traditional commercial neighborhoods based on the district's unique heritage and attributes.
