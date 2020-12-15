There are new developments in the preservation and enhancements for Columbia County's Dalton Lake.
The Chronicle first reported in the fall of 2019, that the Dalton Lake area had been designated as the Dalton Lake Nature Preserve after a series of public meetings. The Preserve is bordered by the Columbia River and the Rutherford Parkway between St. Helens and Columbia City.
The area has been overseen by the St. Helens Parks and Trails Commission, the City of St. Helens, and the Oregon Department of Transportation under a Cooperative Management Agreement since 2009.
Most recently, the St. Helens Lions Club partnered with the groups to install two benches at the lake.
Lions Club member Kathy Syrstad said the Lions got involved in the project following discussions with St .Helens Parks and Trails Commission Dalton Lake Nature Preserve Advisory Committee Chair Lynne Pettit about the planned projects by Friends of Dalton Lake Nature Preserve to make the area a little more user friendly, while still leaving the area natural.
Syrstad said the Lions Club two years ago started a recycling project through TREX, a company that makes composite decking.
"TREX offers a beautiful 4-foot bench with arms, free of charge, in exchange for 500 pounds of plastic bags," Syrstad said. "The Lions work with other community groups to collect the bags, sort, bag and weigh them and turn them in at a collection site. When we reach 500 pounds, a bench is shipped to us."
According to Syrstad, the club looks for public places in the community where a bench would be useful and then donates them. The benches aren't dedicated to any one person, but all have a small plaque that says the bench is a service project of the St. Helens Lions Club.
The donated benches can be found at all schools in the St. Helens District, the St. Helens Senior Center, the fairgrounds, and now at the entrance to Dalton Lake. Syrstad said at least two more benches will be installed in the Dalton Lake Preserve at spots overlooking the Columbia River.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Dalton Lake Natural Preserve Advisory member Debra Brimacombe provides the following details.
The Chronicle: Specifically, what is the hope by partnering with the Lions Club and having the benches placed at the lake?
Debra Brimacombe: This is a way for the Lions Club to join our effort at the Preserve by adding resting places where visitors can enjoy the natural surroundings so close to their homes, but it's also a great partnership because their project repurposes many plastic bags to make the benches.
The Chronicle: According to details about the Dalton Lake project release last fall, Phase 1 would include several amenities. What is the status of Phase 1, what has been done and what's next?
Brimacombe: We are still in the first phase, and with the efforts of the St. Helens Public Works Department we have a newly installed kiosk, bench, bike rack at the north entrance, with signs added to the kiosk and a sign designating the entrance to the preserve at the beginning of the Rutherford Parkway in St. Helens.
There is very little funds in the parks budget, so we rely on the generosity of volunteers to make this all happen. The kiosk materials were donated by Eric Dahlgren of Dahlgren’s Do It Best, and built by Ron Youngberg, private citizen; the bench was donated by the Lions Club through Kathy Syrstad; the bike rack was donated by Cycle Columbia County through Paul Barlow of Barlow Bikes and Bill Blank and built by Artist Jeremy Furnish.
We started regular work parties to cut invasive species like Ivy and blackberries, open up trails to the Columbia River, collect and haul out trash. The trail, plant identifier, bird species signs and interpretive markers are in progress. Future plans include an Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) parking spot, out of two planned at the north entrance; bird blinds; swallow and bat houses for mosquito control; a split rail fence at the overlook for safety; viewing platforms and boardwalk; and construct additional trails.
Additionally, we have a bee observation nest that would need to be installed on the west side of the lake that would include interpretive signs that point out insect life cycles taking place around the lake. Debra Brimacombe has an insect collection to date, and hopefully next year can provide methods of quickly linking people to more information through a QR coded icon.
The Chronicle: Why are these projects and the Cooperative Management Agreement reached in 2009, important?
Brimacombe: Besides the legal requirements imposed by the ODOT mitigation agreement, we are fortunate to have an area within our community, with such unique geological and botanical attributes. Establishing this Preserve now protects and enhances the livability of our community and provides aesthetics, recreational, and educational opportunities for our current and future citizens.
The Chronicle: What is the hope of your group for the long-term future of Dalton Lake?
Brimacombe: We hope that by making it a preserve, the lake does have a long term future and that the community will come to enjoy it as much as we do and want to help keep it pristine and available for generations to come. We also invite people to get involved and join us on clean-up days when we tackle the blackberries and ivy.
