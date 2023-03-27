With the start of spring comes the annual deadline to remove studded tires. Oregon drivers must remove studded tires from their vehicles by Friday, March 31.
“We encourage drivers to not wait until March 31 to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then,” Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) State Maintenance and Operations Engineer Galen McGill said.
Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the March 31 deadline may receive a citation from law enforcement for a Class C traffic violation, which carries a presumptive fine of $165.
While studded tires are allowed in Oregon from Nov. 1 through March 31, drivers are urged to use alternatives, such as traction tires and chains. A 2014 study showed studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.
ODOT maintenance crews continue to monitor highways and weather forecasts and work to remove any late season snow or ice as soon as possible.
Whenever you travel, ODOT urges drivers to plan for the weather and visit TripCheck.com for road condition information. After March 31, use other types of traction tires or chains if needed, or postpone your travel until conditions improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.