With the start of spring comes the annual deadline to remove studded tires. Oregon drivers must remove studded tires from their vehicles by Friday, March 31.

Season Ending

Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the March 31 deadline may receive a citation from law enforcement for a Class C traffic violation, which carries a presumptive fine of $165.

“We encourage drivers to not wait until March 31 to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then,” Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) State Maintenance and Operations Engineer Galen McGill said.

