Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly fire that killed one resident and injured several others at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens was accidental and human caused, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR)
The explosion that occurred during the fire was caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of origin. Investigators stress that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased risk of catastrophic fire.
The blaze broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Three St. Helens Police (SHP) officers were the first to arrive on the scene of the fire on Pittsburg Road and immediately began assisting the tenants. They helped pull victims from their windows and began running down the halls and knocking on doors to ensure the tenants were evacuating the building.
See the rescue efforts from one of the police officers' body cameras attached to this story.
CRFR firefighters arrived on scene and began the fire attack and assisting with pulling victims from the building.
One victim was found by firefighters unconscious in the hallway in the building where the fire began. The victim was carried out of the building. St. Helens police officers along with a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy and Scappoose Police officer provided CPR and resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately the woman died at the scene, according to investigators.
"The facility did have working smoke detectors and the system was very loud and more than capable of alerting the tenants inside," CRFR officials said. "The facility did not have a sprinkler system, as sprinklers were not a code requirement at the time the facility was built."
CRFR continues to provide support to the management team at Columbia Hills Retirement Center and all the tenants that were moved to the Best Western Hotel during the fire emergency.
The Red Cross and many generous community members are also supporting the tenants, according to CRFR.
Local Scouts will be collecting donations, including cash and checks, to also support the tenants. The drive will be held at the Ace Hardware, 155 S Columbia River Highway in St. Helens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8.
