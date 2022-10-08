Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly fire that killed one resident and injured several others at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens was accidental and human caused, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR)

Deadly Fire Scene

This police body cam video screen shot shows flames consuming a portion of the retirement center.

The explosion that occurred during the fire was caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of origin. Investigators stress that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased risk of catastrophic fire.

The blaze broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.