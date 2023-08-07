Scappoose Fire reports three people have died in a house fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road in Scappoose.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug, 6, Scappoose Fire District responded to the residential fire.
As firefighters arrived at the scene they found the residence 75% involved. As the firefighters began the fire attack, they were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom.
"Unable to enter the structure through normal entry points, firefighters broke a window in the bedroom and removed two people and a pet. None of the three survived. It is believed there is still another person inside the residence," a release from Scappoose Fire states.
KPTV Portland reports that a third body was later removed from the house.
The fire is under investigation by members from the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal's office.
Responding agencies included Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, medic, and engine. Portland Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, engine and water tender. Oregon Department of Forestry responded with a Chief Officer and engine.
American Medical Response (AMR), Columbia 911 Communications District (CCOM), Columbia County Sheriff's office, Multnomah County Sheriff's office alsp aided in the response.
