Deadly Fire

The broke out in in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road in Scappoose early Sunday morning, Aug. 7.

 Country Media, Inc.

Scappoose Fire reports three people have died in a house fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road in Scappoose.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug, 6, Scappoose Fire District responded to the residential fire.

As firefighters arrived at the scene they found the residence 75% involved. As the firefighters began the fire attack, they were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Does Columbia County need more recreational spaces and activities for children?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.