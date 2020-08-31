A Hillsboro man has died in a hunting accident in Tillamook.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 Mark David, 66, was archery hunting on private property in the area of Trask Road East in Tillamook. David wounded a 5X5 bull elk but was unable to locate it before dark.
David and the landowner attempted to find the wounded bull on Sunday morning, August 30, David located the bull and attempted to kill it with his bow. The elk charged and gored David with its antlers. The landowner attempted to help David but he sustained fatal injuries and died.
The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner assisted OSP in the investigation.
