Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has requested an Oregon State Police investigation into the death of a Columbia County Jail inmate.
On June 10, at approximately 3:43 p.m. Columbia County jail deputies were conducting a routine check of adults in custody and located 54-year-old Bryan Deardon, or Rainier, inside his cell, unresponsive.
A deputy immediately entered the single man cell, notified fire and EMS and began life saving measures. Medics arrived at the jail at about 3:47 p.m. Deputies and medics continued life saving measures on Deardon until he was pronounced deceased at about 4:02 p.m.
Deardon had been in the Columbia County Jail since his arrest on June 17, 2020 on charges including Attempted Murder, three counts of Assault, two counts of Strangulation I, Kidnapping I, Burglary I and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Sheriff Pixley has asked the Oregon State Police to conduct the investigation into the death. Further information will be provided upon the completion of the investigation, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
