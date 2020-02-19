A decision to trigger a multi million dollar renovation at St. Helens High School is expected this month.
The St. Helens School Board, during its public meeting scheduled for Feb. 26, will determine the amount of a bond measure to be placed on the May 2020 ballot.
The following is the latest release from the St. Helens School District concerning the decision process.
At last week’s St. Helens School Board Work Session, the Board discussed what they heard from the community about the need for modernization of St. Helens High School.
Since last spring, the St. Helens School District has engaged in a number of efforts to ask the community if they want St. Helens High School modernized; and if so what does that modernization look like to them? It has become very clear that the community wants improvements to be done at the High School, but just what and how much are in question.
Through listening sessions, surveys and even by face-to-face conversations during the County Fair at the school district booth, the community overwhelmingly said St. Helens High School is in desperate need of modernization.
Original Plan: $65 Million, Full Modernization
Originally, the district drafted plans to completely modernize St. Helens High School, which included the demolition of Building “A”. The final cost estimate was $65 million for a complete modernization of the High School. When the School Board asked the community if the plan met the need the overall response was yes, but $65 million seemed like a lot of money.
Making Hard Decisions, Reducing Costs, Similar Scope - $10-$15 Million Less
Based on the feedback, the board worked with the architect and held a bond development fine-tuning project back in January. The results of the fine-tuning activity showed that, although it was reduced scope, modernizing the entire High School was still possible after cutting $10 - $15 million from the original bond proposal. Building’s B, C and D have good bones and can be modernized at a significantly lower cost.
The District has also learned a lot from the 2016 bond, which allowed the district to replace outdated schools by building two new schools. Students and staff at Plymouth High School and St. Helens Middle School now have state of the art learning centers. The district will use the experience they have learned with the 2016 Bond and will convey that knowledge and experience along in modernizing the High School.
Superintendent Stockwell talked about the 2016 Bond work during the meeting.
“Staying within our budget was a high priority for us and doing so while other districts ran over budget is something the School Board can be proud of doing. Our goal was to demonstrate that we can provide quality School Buildings without cost overruns and I think that is something we’ve shown.”
The School Board will make a final decision on how much they will approve to be placed on the May 2020 ballot at their February 26 board meeting.
Whatever number is decided, our community has asked for us to completely modernize the entire campus of St. Helens High School. As Vice Board Chair Trinity Monahan said, “If we’re going to do this, we need to do it right.”
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
