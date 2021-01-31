Oregon State Police (OSP) have issued an advisory concerning the decriminalization of drugs inn Oregon and the law enforcement impact of Ballot Measure 110.
The following information is from OSP.
Ballot Measure 110 does not make possession of drugs legal, it just decriminalizes personal possession of illegal drugs.
What it does is it reclassifies possession of small amounts of drugs as a civil violation, like a traffic offense. The penalty becomes a $100 fine, which a person can avoid by agreeing to participate in a health assessment.
The measure makes it a noncriminal violation like a traffic ticket to possess the following:
- Less than 1 gram of heroin
- Less than 1 gram, or less than 5 pills, of MDMA
- Less than 2 grams of methamphetamine
- Less than 40 units of LSD
- Less than 12 grams of psilocybin
- Less than 40 units of methadone
- Less than 40 pills of oxycodone
- Less than 2 grams of cocaine
The measure also reduces from a felony to a misdemeanor simple possession of substances containing:
- 1 to 3 grams of heroin
- 1 to 4 grams of MDMA
- 2 to 8 grams of methamphetamine
- 2 to 8 grams of cocaine
The OSP advisory states that selling, distributing and manufacturing drugs remains illegal and if convicted you will go to jail.
OSP Captain Timothy Fox responded to the following questions from The Chronicle about Measure 110.
The Chronicle: What does OSP see as the impact on troopers' daily procedures with the measure?
Capt. Timothy Fox: None, changes are frequently made to Oregon law. Troopers as well as all law enforcement receive training on new laws.
The Chronicle: Overall, will this measure make it more difficult, more challenging, for OSP to effectively conduct its mission?
Fox: That is a question I cannot answer. I can say that small user quantities of drugs have potential for a citation when before it could have been an arrest or citation.
The Chronicle: What is the message OSP wants to get to the public as this measure takes effect?
Fox: Large quantities, delivery, and manufacturing of controlled substances are still crimes.
Read the full measure below.
