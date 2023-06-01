On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, St. Helens Public Works crews were performing routine maintenance in Columbia View Park when they discovered a structural failure of the Wauna Credit Union stage.

Discovery

A structure failure has been discovered at the Wauna Credit Union stage at Columbia View Park in St. Helens.
Structure Damage

The crew found that the wooden roof support beams had rotted below the deck due to age and weather exposure.

This caused the beams and stage roof to sink about one foot.

After examining the structure, it was determined that the stage was too dangerous to use and the roof needs to be removed. As part of the City’s Riverwalk Project which is scheduled to break ground this fall, the stage was already set to be demolished and replaced with a new stage.

