The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has denied NEXT Renewables LLC's application for a Clean Water Act permit.

More Review Needed

"We are disappointed in Oregon DEQ’s inability to process our Section 401 water certification within their statutory timeline of a year, but we will keep working with them as we refile and start the permitting clock once again," NEXT Director of Communication Michael Hinrichs told The Chief. "This is not at all a roadblock, but rather an unnecessary distraction to the permitting process as we advance toward full project approval. Our project timeline remains unchanged."

Hinrichs said NEXT Renewables is committed to constructing and operating a cornerstone clean fuels production facility at Port Westward that will produce Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are your registered to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.