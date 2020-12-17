Members of the community were invited to join the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. St. Helen City Council meetings Wednesday to bid farewell to departing members Keith Locke and Ginny Carlson.
Locke has served on the council for 20 years and Carlson for eight.
“Ginny and Keith have been a very positive force for our community,” community member Jeanne Crawford said. “Pro small business and very supportive of our youth. As a former small business owner, I appreciate the support you have shown. My daughter joined youth council with the suggestion from both. Love you both.”
Locke and his wife purchased a second home in Salem and he initially planned to leave the council at the end of 2018, but decided to split his time between Salem and St. Helens to carry out the rest of his term. He will be replaced on the council by Patrick Birkle, who joined the meeting Wednesday to wish both departing council members goodbye.
"As an incoming council member, I am excited to build on a foundation that they have worked on these last several years for the city to finally, perhaps, reach its potential in terms of some of our development on the waterfront and different properties," Birkle said. "I just want to thank them so much."
With Locke leaving the area, Carlson said the loss of not having him around as much will be felt by the community.
"In the last eight years I've buried my mom and survived cancer twice and had my husband walk out of my life. Keith has taught my kids to drive, held my hand through cancer and has reached out to me in ways that I can't measure," Carlson said. "Not because it was politics, but just because that's what kind of a guy he is. If he sees the need and he can help them, that's who he is."
Carlson will be replaced on the council by Jessica Chilton. Mayor Rick Scholl thanked both Locke and Keith for their contributions to the city, and for helping him learn the ropes when he was first elected four years ago.
"You have a big heart, you definitely care about everybody," Scholl said about Carlson. "You’re always willing to fight and look at the other side of things just to make sure we’re not overlooking. the inclusivity that you brought to our council and eight years of experience is going to be missed.”
Scholl said Locke's longtime experience with the council will also be missed for the history he provided on issues coming before the council and for his ability to accomplish goals.
"It truly has been an honor to serve with you guys for four years," Scholl said. "Just looking at the last four, we got a lot of stuff accomplished and set in motion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.