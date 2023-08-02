On Monday, August 7, 2023, Bennett Road will be closed from Stone Road to Bachelor Flat Road. During the closure, Columbia County Public Works will work with ODOT to replace a failed culvert on Bennett Road, west of the intersection with Bachelor Flats Road.
Bennett Road will be open to local traffic, but no traffic can cross the work zone at MP 1.0. See the map for details.
The official detour route redirects traffic desiring to get past the work site by using:
