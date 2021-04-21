The St. Helens City Council continues to review an independent investigators report concerning allegations of harassment against Councilor Stephen Topaz made by a city employee.
The council held an open in-person session Tuesday night, April 20, requested by Topaz, to discuss the report, which has not been made public.
No action was taken by the council against Topaz.
The issue resurfaced at the end of the regular Wednesday night Zoom city council session, April 21, when Mayor Rick Scholl made a statement about the investigation.
"We will put out an executive summary, Scholl said. "We are going to get it first. We'll look at it. Our employees are very valuable. We want a safe, respectful work environment so that they should feel welcomed, wanted and needed. We are not going to release any thing that would hurt anybody."
Scholl said the process invovling Topaz has been on going for some time.
"There was an action item way back when and I think Councilor Topaz seconded that action item to open an investigation into Councilor Topaz's conduct," Scholl said. "It has been going on for an extremely long time beyond this council's control. We are working with legal council. We are working with other personalities. I want to again apologize to our staff who has felt that nothing is being done. We are continuing to work on it. We do value you. We do hear you. Please be patient. This is vey unique and very complex. There will be more to learn about this."
The Chronicle has reached out to Councilor Topaz for a statement concerning the allegations. As of this posting, we had not received a response.
See the Tuesday night council hearing on YouTube at:
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print edition of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.