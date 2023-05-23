The St. Helens City Council is coming closer to adopting a camping ordinance to come into accordance with Oregon state law House Bill 3115, which was passed in 2021.
House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
“HB 3115 impacts ALL Oregon cities and counties and is a mandatory law,” Communications Officer for the City St. Helens Crystal King said. “Even if you don’t agree with the law and don’t like it, the city has to comply with it just like all other cities and counties.”
The bill requires all cities and counties in the state to review their public space rules and adopt laws that are objectively reasonable to people experiencing houselessness when it comes to regulating the act of sitting, lying, sleeping, or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property open to the public, King said.
The key points are the “time, manner, and place” regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided “objectively reasonable” guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside.
Adjustments being made
A major development in the city’s approach to the law is that they will center their ordinance around restricting where camping is allowed, as opposed to outlining locations where people who need to camp can go, as originally proposed by the planning commission.
At the city council regular session on May 17, the council directed staff to move forward with developing an ordinance to be ready for review and adoption at their next meeting.
“The council stated their desire to move away from a designated location option. Instead, they asked staff to create an ordinance that restricts locations such as parks, rights-of-way, near residential areas, and away from waterways,” King said. “Staff will draft an ordinance that blends some of the recommendations presented by the Planning Commission to the City Council with recommendations from the city’s legal counsel.”
The city’s mission is to provide quality, effective and efficient service to its citizens, King said.
According to King, the city is committed to:
• Developing and preserving the highest possible quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors,
• Providing a safe and healthy environment within a sound economic framework, and
• Providing leadership that is open and responsive to the needs of the community and works for the benefit of all.
King said that the city has been “proactive” in reviewing its rules since the state passed HB 3115. The city began meeting to discuss HB 3115 and its effects on St. Helens in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, the city reached out to community partners such as Community Action Team (CAT) and Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH), law enforcement, and relevant boards and commissions to gather feedback, King said.
Additionally, the City Council has worked with specialized legal council and received recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission to ensure that whatever rules we change continue to provide a safe and livable community while complying with the new law, according to King.
“From the start, the St. Helens City Council has expressed opposition to creating encampments in St. Helens. St. Helens does not have the same issues that are seen in larger cities across the state, and we are committed to keeping it that way,” King said. “We support our law enforcement and empower our officers to address crime. We support creating reasonable rules that ensure a safe and livable community. We support clean streets and parks where people feel safe to shop and play. We want businesses to feel supported and confident to move to our community.”
King said that local police work closely with CCMH and the CAT to find solutions to address houseless needs in the community and that the city will support these organizations’ efforts to do so.
In recent months, the City of St. Helens has been reviewing and refining proposals of what the St. Helens rules should be. The consensus from City Council has consistently included keeping camping out of our City parks and away from residential areas, King said.
Planning Commissioner sparks controversy
Another recent development with HB 3115 has been some controversy surrounding St. Helens Planning Commission Chair Steven Toschi’s comments regarding the city of Rainier’s camping ordinance.
Toschi recently held an independent town hall meeting separate from the city of St. Helens, where he criticized the ordinance passed by the city of Rainier to address HB 3115, and he outlined his concerns about St. Helens City Council passing similar legislation.
“The city of Rainier is seriously considering, and I don’t know if they’ve adopted it or not, an ordinance that will allow 24-hour sleeping, pitching of tents, on all public property,” Toschi said at the meeting on May 16.
Toschi says that these new camping ordinances open up cities to potential lawsuits if they are unable to provide objectively reasonable regulations regarding time, place, and manner for public camping.
In response to the meeting led by Toschi, the City of Rainier issued a letter to the City of St. Helens expressing their “dismay” at the “conduct” of Toschi.
The letter stated:
“For the past few weeks, Mr. Toschi has been deliberately spreading misinformation publicly about an ordinance that was recently passed by the City of Rainier. That ordinance was drafted under the advisement of attorneys that we have worked with and seeks to shield the city from potential liability for its policies in dealing with the homeless crisis that we all face.
“Aside from inflammatory social media posts that specifically mention the City of Rainier and misrepresent what its ordinance does, Mr. Toschi even distributed a flyer for a town hall event that was not sanctioned by the City of St. Helens that included the same mischaracterizations.”
The letter did end with the City of Rainier saying they would not allow this “politically motivated attack on our city’s good faith effort to address a very serious problem” to affect the working relationship between the two cities.
The City of St. Helens responded with a letter of its own, signed by Mayor Rick Scholl. The letter emphasized its desire to maintain a collaborative relationship between cities in Columbia County and acknowledged that each city has its own approach to addressing the needs under HB 3115.
“On behalf of the St. Helens City Council and City staff, we do not condone disparaging our neighboring cities, and we respect your efforts to craft a thoughtful ordinance that is appropriate for your city,” the letter said.
For his part, Toschi maintains that he has not spread any false information about Rainier’s ordinance. Toschi is a trial attorney and says that the law does leave the city open to houseless individuals resting in all public property around the city through its definitions of camping and their regulations about how long people can be in place.
According to Rainier’s ordinance, to “camp” means to occupy a Campsite for over 24 hours. Under Section 2 of the ordinance, the law says, “It is unlawful for any person to Camp upon City Property unless otherwise authorized by law or by declaration of the City Administrator.” Also outlined in Section 2 is that “at least once every 24 hours, an individual that has placed a campsite, camping materials or personal property on city property must relocate.”
Toschi says that with this being the case, there is nothing stopping people from staying in a location within the 24-hour time frame and then moving to another site. Toschi says that the ordinance would allow people to reside in all areas of the public property for up to 24 hours, including parks, rights of way, parking lots, easements, or other lands owned, leased, or managed by the city.
“So what the city has basically done is it has put all of these areas there so people can bring their gear, set it up, and then what the city says is you have to move it every day,” Toschi said. “So you could have ten people walk onto your street and have people put tents right down your sidewalk. If you call the cops, they’re not going to be able to remove them because it hasn’t been 24 hours yet.”
Rainier City Manager Scott Jorgenson responded to questions from various users about the ordinance on Facebook. When discussing camping in private neighborhoods, he said that camping would be unconstitutional in these settings.
“Neighborhoods are private property. Cities have until July 1 to have ordinances in place to address camping on PUBLIC property. No city anywhere in the United States has the ability or the authority to tell private property owners that they must accommodate homelessness. That would be considered a taking and completely unconstitutional.,” Jorgenson said.
Toschi says the only reason that he referred to the Rainier city ordinance was because he was concerned that St. Helens would adopt a similar ordinance when he saw the Rainier ordinance appear on the St. Helens City Council agenda.
The St. Helens ordinance draft will be reviewed by the city’s legal counsel before presentation to the council for adoption, King said.
