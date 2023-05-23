Ordinance Review
Courtesy

The St. Helens City Council is coming closer to adopting a camping ordinance to come into accordance with Oregon state law House Bill 3115, which was passed in 2021.

House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

“HB 3115 impacts ALL Oregon cities and counties and is a mandatory law,” Communications Officer for the City St. Helens Crystal King said. “Even if you don’t agree with the law and don’t like it, the city has to comply with it just like all other cities and counties.”

