Efforts to best define a new city ordinance allowing the homeless to camp on certain public property with the city limits continues to be reviewed by St. Helens Planning Commission and the city council.

Oregon House Bill 3115 was scheduled to be discussed by the planning commission during a public session April 11 and by the city council April 19.

Camping Ordinance

House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

