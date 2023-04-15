House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
Efforts to best define a new city ordinance allowing the homeless to camp on certain public property with the city limits continues to be reviewed by St. Helens Planning Commission and the city council.
Oregon House Bill 3115 was scheduled to be discussed by the planning commission during a public session April 11 and by the city council April 19.
The key points are the “time, manner, and place” regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided “objectively reasonable” guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside.
Background
Oregon law requires that cities have laws that are objectionably reasonable to people experiencing houseless when it comes to regulating the act of sitting, lying, sleeping, or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property open to the public.
After its passage, City of St. Helens staff began meeting in 2021 to discuss HB 3115 and what it might mean to St. Helens.
“We want to ensure that whatever rules we change continue to provide a safe and livable community while meeting the needs of houseless individuals,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. “In 2022 and 2023, the city began reaching out to community partners and relevant boards and commissions to gather feedback”
Walsh said that since the legislation does not go into effect until July 2023, there is no body of case law to help guide the city’s policy decisions as compared to a subject such as search and seizure which has decades of case law to inform a jurisdiction when making their own policies.
“The newness of the bill also means that there is no model code for us to use as a starting point in developing a code for St. Helens,” he said. “There is not a road map to address the issues surrounding HB 3115. Cities across the state are addressing this complex issue, and the City of St. Helens has opted to work with specialized legal counsel to navigate these necessary changes.”
The Oregon Legislature has given jurisdictions until July 1, 2023, to adopt any changes related to the bill. To meet this deadline, the St. Helens Planning Commission had scheduled discuss of any ordinance changes related to HB 3115 at its April 11 meeting. Walsh said the city council expects to review rules on April 19. Ordinances require a first and second reading and then take 30 days to go into effect under non-emergency circumstances.
Next steps
According to Walsh, the city has yet to make any conclusive decisions about the proposed ordinance.
“Based on the current feedback we have received, managed sites are not the preferred direction we have heard from community groups,” he said. “City staff needs to gather feedback from the April meetings with the planning commission and city council in order to draft an ordinance for consideration.”
Planning Commission Chair Steve Toschi said the review is a significant opportunity for the public to better understand the potential ordinance.
“This will be the first time in the history of St. Helens, as far as I know, that the Planning Commission will be presenting a statute to the City of St. Helens for its consideration,” Toschi said. “The Planning Commission is sending a historical piece of proposed legislation that’s been well thought through and vetted.”
Toschi said he wants to determine whether the steps that are being taken are objectively reasonable from the perspective of people experiencing homelessness. Toschi is concerned about potential lawsuits against the city due to HB 3115.
“It’s my personal opinion that people should attend and listen and be aware; I just simply want an awareness that the issue is being discussed, and that they definitely should be interested in this issue, it may affect them,” Toschi said.
“Our job is to make decisions that help our community thrive,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done in making a final decision about HB 3115, and even after a decision is made, we can still make changes to our rules if it’s necessary.”
“The decisions we make as a Council are guided by a goal of bolstering a livable and safe community,” St. Helens City Councilor Mark Gundersen said. “That’s the lens we will use as we discuss any code changes because of HB 3115 and as we hear the recommendations and feedback from the St. Helens community.“
