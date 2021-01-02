The St. Helens City Council is scheduled to receive a key report and recommendation during its Jan. 6 public session concerning the future of the St. Helens Police Department.
Specifically, over the past few months, a city ad hoc committee has been reviewing proposals for a new police building that would be a public safety facility to include the city’s police department, municipal court, city council chambers, a community room and a backup emergency operations center.
In February, following a review of land for the project, the St. Helens City Council selected property at the intersection at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road for the site of the new facility.
St. Helens Assistant City Administrator Matt Brown said an assessment determined that a 21,000 square foot facility would best serve the long terms needs of the growing community.
“From the size of the building, as of right now, we can only use construction estimates based on square footage,” Brown told The Chronicle in November. “Those estimates can range widely because of the type of structure and purpose of the building. So we are not ready to put a price on the building at this time."
The city contracted with Portland-based Mackenzie Architecture to develop an engineering estimate for the building.
"That is the number the city will use to move forward with funding strategies,” Brown said.
City officials have yet to pinpoint the cost of the new public safety facility or how it would be funded.
The 21-member ad hoc committee began meeting in October to review the proposed project and funding options, which could include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, full faith and credit bonds. Another option is a residential and businesses utility fee, which cities such as Oregon City, Medford and Gresham have used for such projects.
Brown told the Chronicle the committee is expected to present its findings at the Jan. 6 city council session.
City officials have said the current St. Helens Police station, at 150 S. 13th Street, is too small and outdated and more room is needed for other city services, such as the municipal court.
Follow developments at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle and read the city’s background report at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.