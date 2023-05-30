Waterfront project Photo 1

Signs marking the construction have been erected on First Street in St. Helens.

The construction on First Street after the Cowlitz intersection to the riverfront property in the historic Riverfront District in downtown St. Helens is expected to be completed in June, according to the city of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.

“This section is anticipated to be complete in approximately one month. The contractor will then begin work in another area once this section is complete,” King said.

The construction is part of the city’s Streets and Utilities Extension Project, which aims to improve key streets and intersections in the city’s historic Riverfront District and extend utilities onto the city’s 24-acre Riverfront Property.

Waterfront Project photo 2

This flyover shows the temporary parking lots made available due to construction.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.