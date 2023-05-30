The construction on First Street after the Cowlitz intersection to the riverfront property in the historic Riverfront District in downtown St. Helens is expected to be completed in June, according to the city of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
“This section is anticipated to be complete in approximately one month. The contractor will then begin work in another area once this section is complete,” King said.
The construction is part of the city’s Streets and Utilities Extension Project, which aims to improve key streets and intersections in the city’s historic Riverfront District and extend utilities onto the city’s 24-acre Riverfront Property.
“The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will improve the safety of existing intersections, create inviting pedestrian connections in the Riverfront District, and increase parking in the area,” the city’s website states.
Otak, Inc. is the city’s project engineer, Mayer/Reed, Inc. is the city’s landscape architect for the project, according to the city’s website, and the construction contractor is Moore Excavation, Inc.
The project was launched in 2021 to help provide a foundation for public amenities and private development on the Riverfront Property. With First Street being closed beyond the Cowlitz intersection, some parking for the downtown area has been unavailable. The city has designated temporary parking lots to meet the need while the project is completed.
Upcoming projects
In addition to its work on the Streets and Utilities Extension Project, the city has other projects scheduled for this summer.
One of the projects will be site prep for Riverwalk Project Phase I. While the city is not anticipating beginning construction until early fall, blackberry mitigation work will be conducted along the riverbank in preparation for the project.
King also detailed work the city will be doing as part of the Columbia Boulevard Sidewalk Project and another project near McBride Elementary School.
“Columbia Boulevard Sidewalk Project- Starting July 2023. Construction of new sidewalks along Columbia Boulevard from Gable Road to Sykes Road to build on the previous improvements made along Gable Road by the St. Helens High School,” King said. “In addition to sidewalks, a new Rapid Flashing Beacon will be installed near McBride Elementary School. The project is being funded by a Safe Routes to School Grant, Columbia County funds, and the City’s Street Funds.”
In a previous update, The Chronicle outlined specific details about other major waterfront projects.
Columbia View Park Amphitheater
Under Phase I of the Riverwalk Project, the city entered an agreement with Mayer/Reed in March of 2021. Mayer/Reed is a Portland-based landscape architecture firm, and under the 2021 agreement, the council tasked that firm with providing the following services:
• To prepare full plans, specifications, estimates, permitting, and bid assistance for the Riverwalk Project Phase I and the Columbia View Park Amphitheater.
• Prepare plans, specifications, and estimates for Riverwalk Project Phase II at 30 percent design.
• Bid assistance and construction management services for Riverwalk Project Phase I and Columbia View Park Amphitheater.
An amendment to the agreement was decided in the March 15 regular council session to confirm that the new stage placement is correct in Columbia View Park as part of the Riverwalk Project Phase I work. The estimated cost for the additional services was $7,150. Mayer/Reed recently provided the council with the rendering which will be used to create an updated visual image of what the new stage would look like in its proposed location, according to King said.
“We want to ensure that the location meets the needs of our growing community,” she said.
The scope of work in the Mayer/Reed agreement from March 15 includes the following:
• Visiting the site and staking stage location based on 90% design plans.
• Taking site photography to be used as a basis for a “before” and “after” rendering, with a focus on the change to the stage location relative to the amphitheater seating.
• Creating a 3D site model that includes the stage, dance floor, berm, and Riverwalk railing. Align the model with site photos to show the proposed design in perspective.
• Photorendering a model with material colors and textures. The rendering style will match renderings created for Dec. 2021 Riverwalk public open house.
“The design was created to accommodate a larger audience, include a hard surface dance floor and storage structure for equipment, and retain views of the river,” King said. “The intimacy provided by the two-seat walls for small events balances with the need for additional capacity during large events.”
After reviewing the new design, the project will move into final construction documents in anticipation of bidding on the project this spring, with construction to begin after the 2023 13 Nights on the River concert series concludes.
Gate Project
The City Council also has approved an agreement with Lower Columbia Engineering, LLC, to design a gateway arch feature at South 1st Street and St. Helens Street.
“No date is set yet to review proposed designs, but the proposal will be reviewed during a public meeting, and community feedback will be taken as part of the design process,” King said. “Through the design process, the city will engage with a stakeholder group for design feedback from a wide range of community members.”
Construction of the gateway feature is part of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project which includes improvements to the South 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection, including underground electrical utilities to illuminate a future gateway feature, King said. The gateway arch is meant to mark the significance of the riverfront district.
“It will be a gateway feature; we hope it signals to anybody coming into the area that they are entering a space that’s specifically special,” King said.
Lower Columbia Engineering has estimated the scope of work to cost $12,000 to $18,000, with billing being charged on a “time and materials basis,” according to the personal services agreement.
While there is no concrete date for its completion, it is anticipated to be completed by September 2024 to coincide with the conclusion of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project Phase I, according to King.
Following a March 22 walk along the waterfront meeting with Gov. Tina Kotek, St. Helens Major Rick Scholl told The Chronicle the waterfront is key to the city’s economic future.
Waterfront information session
“Waterfront redevelopment is a key focus of the city to support future economic growth, provide cohesive connection between city districts, improve the environment, and create overall sustainability for St. Helens,” Scholl said.
The City of St. Helens is hosting a waterfront project information session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Wild Currant Catering, 201 S. 1st Street, St. Helens.
The meeting is intended for businesses and residents in the project area to hear an update from city staff about the upcoming construction schedule and impacts.
City staff will give a brief presentation on the project, and there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
Topics will include the summer construction schedule, detours and traffic plans, parking in the Riverfront District, summer events, and business resources and support during construction.
Questions about the meeting can be sent to the city’s project team at waterfront@sthelensoregon.gov.
Follow the projects at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.