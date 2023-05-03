OLCC Update

A pair of fundraisers by the Columbia County Republican Central Committee is under state review after the events appear to flout Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) regulations.

According to a report by the Oregonian, the fundraisers featured auctions on rare bottles of whiskey, including Pappy Van Winkle. These events were called ‘Bourbon in the Barn’ by the organizers, and the Oregonian report suggests that they may have violated state regulations in a variety of ways.

The Oregonian report states that Columbia County Republican Central Committee Chair Traci Brumbles owns Rainier Liquor Store and may have had access to the rare alcohol and used the bottles for the fundraiser without placing the alcohol on the shelf for customers.

