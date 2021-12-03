The public process continues for the development of the $2 billion NEXT renewable diesel production facility at Port Westward in north Columbia County.
Port of Columbia County representatives have told The Chief that the facility will have capacity to produce approximately 50,000 barrels of renewable diesel fuel daily and boost jobs and the economy.
In the following conversation, NEXT Renewable Fuels President Chris Efird responds to The Chronicle’s inquiries.
The Chronicle: What is the current status of the state and local permitting process and what must be done to move forward? What are key dates?
Chris Efird: NEXT continues to move through the permitting process at the local, state and federal level and demonstrate that we meet Oregon’s high environmental standards. The Oregon Department of State Lands recently completed their public comment period and we are currently within the open public comment period for our Army Corps of Engineers permit. Additionally, we are advancing through the permitting process for our air permit, which is issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and through the permitting process for a local land use permit issued by Columbia County. We hope to receive approvals for all key permits in the first quarter 2022.
We remain on track to begin construction in the coming year.
The Chronicle: Environmental concerns have been raised over the development of the NEXT plant. How is NEXT working to ensure that the project will not adversely impact the surrounding property during and after construction?
Efird: Environmental review is the primary focus of our required permits, and NEXT will be held to Oregon’s high environmental standards. Our facility will operate in an industrial zone and identified impacts will be mitigated. For instance, we will be restoring more than 450 acres of commercial tree property back into vibrant wetlands that benefit the local environment and the community. Wetlands have proven to provide flood control, improve water quality and enhance air quality. They bring enhanced biodiversity to the region and opportunities for local students to get hands-on experiences with natural resources and environmental science, as well as provide opportunities for cross-curricular activities.
We have been working with Beaver Drainage Improvement Company representatives to address concerns and we’ve been able to change our design to benefit adjacent landowners. It’s been great engaging adjacent landowners who are excited for the benefits that NEXT brings to the community and we appreciate their support.
The Chronicle: We have reported that the NEXT plant would boost jobs and the county’s economy. Could you give us specific numbers? How many jobs are projected, what types of jobs, and what does NEXT estimate as the overall economic value of this plant and what it will produce?
Efird: The NEXT renewable diesel facility will create more than 3,500 jobs during construction and more than 240 permanent jobs during operation. We have committed to using skilled union labor to build the facility and anticipate that the vast majority of those jobs will be filled by local Oregonians, including union members here in Columbia County. The permanent positions are also available for the local talent pool. We will need engineers, electricians, office administrators, IT teams and other roles that locals are qualified for - and we will provide training!
The NEXT project is a $2 billion investment and once operating, we will generate more than $45 million annually in taxes. Studies show that roughly $16 million will go toward local county taxing districts annually, which helps underpin important services like public safety, education, healthcare and other social services. We will also pay roughly $5.5 million annually in port fees, as well as fees to the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company that are associated with our wetland restoration program.
The Chronicle: What are the next steps in the process to get the NEXT Plant built and when is an estimated start of the plant construction?
Efird: We are moving through the various permitting processes and anticipate permit decisions in the first quarter of 2022. After receiving our approvals, we hope to start construction mid-2022 and begin operations in 2024.
It has been wonderful hearing from community members and seeing their participation in the public permitting process. We are thankful for support from leaders like the City of Clatskanie, our local Chambers of Commerce, the Clatskanie School Board and so many others. Together, we know that NEXT can be a tremendous benefit to the County and be a cornerstone piece of a cleaner, greener future.
Public concerns
The Clatskanie City Council was to hear a presentation during its regular public session Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, by Brandon Schilling, who describes himself as a concerned citizen and someone representing a broad network of other concerned community members, opposing the NEXT plant.
Schilling told The Chief that landowners and farmers neighboring the proposed site are strongly against the project and feel their concerns have been disregarded as plans push forward.
“NEXT and local governments have failed to sufficiently inform the public throughout this planning process including deadlines and opportunities for community involvement and feedback,” Schilling said. “Permit applications move forward with insufficient information, planning, and community input.”
Schilling said of concern is NEXT’s management history (Christopher Efird and Lou Soumas), involvement with Transmessis Columbia Plateau, a company, Schilling said is responsible for the abandoned failed facility in Odessa, Washington.
Schilling said site suitability is also of concern.
“The proposed site consists of ‘liquefiable’ soils, prone to flooding and slides,” he said. “These soils are the basis for the dikes and all roads in the district. Historically, development has caused extensive damage. NEXT curtailed its due diligence to determine more appropriate sites in Oregon and has not proven this project is dependent on water.”
According to Schilling, the proposed wetland “mitigation” is invasive and has received sharp criticism from the Beaver Drainage District, neighboring residents, farmers, and landowners.
“Once established, the mitigation would be permanent. Furthermore, proposed pollution from this facility is well above DEQ limits,” Schilling said. “This facility will drastically degrade our air quality, and risk contamination and destruction of our tidally influenced waters and surrounding critical habitats home to threatened and endangered species such as salmon, white-tailed deer, and bald eagles to name only a few.”
Schilling said the promises for jobs and tax revenue are inflated and unrealistically geared towards local communities.
"Given the history of NEXT's management and the need for massive importation of feedstocks and processing chemicals, depending on these promises is a huge risk," he said. "Our local governments are gambling the entire community on the whims of the volatile commodities market, unstable supply chain logistics, and the 'best case operating scenario' for this facility in blindly depending on promised tax revenues. In full transparency, this technology is not green energy by any means. Traditional inputs for manufacturing “Renewable” Diesel are environmentally degrading, carbon intensive, and health compromising despite their recorded carbon scoring."
Schilling said Port of Columbia County officials "have said it best when stating we need to find a project that best fits the character of the land and the surrounding community."
According to Schilling, NEXT's own economic assessment shows if the community wants jobs it needs food, fiber and retail.
"And if we want tax revenues we need to scale those," he said.
Clatskanie is primed for tourism traffic that already exists between Portland, Seattle, and Astoria, according to Schilling.
"We would be astounded to see what kind of money this could bring under the premise of patient, resilient, wise development," Schilling said. "Additionally, the historical farming use of this land suggests the age old value of providing for ourselves. We have an opportunity to lead by example and show our country what green actually means."
Efird said he has heard the concerns in various forms.
“The majority of their concerns are based on false assumptions, or information that is not yet available, such as the DEQ’s air permit," Efird said. "Further concerns are well outside the scope of the project and include the impacts of farming on a global scale."
Efrid said while his company disagree with many of the assumptions, it does share Schilling's passion for finding solutions to reducing the palnt's carbon footprint.
“When a life cycle analysis is performed, low-carbon transportation fuels, such as renewable diesel, are proven to be a net benefit to air quality,” Efrid said. "We are interested to learn what alternatives Brandon proposes that can accomplish the same.”
