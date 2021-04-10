Investigators are carefully looking at what appears to be space debris from a rocket that has washed ashore in Lincoln County.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. April 9, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified of what was believed to be charred debris from a spacecraft that washed up in the Alsea Bay near Waldport. A fisherman had removed the debris, a large black cylindrical tube, from Alsea Bay and it was briefly stored near a local business.
Deputies responded to the location and set up an exclusion perimeter while the nature of the object was being assessed. Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and determined the object was not an immediate hazardous materials threat. After further consultation with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, SpaceX was contacted.
SpaceX was not able to determine if the object was a component of one of their spacecrafts, however it did appear consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel. SpaceX engineers assessed numerous photographs and observations from deputes before determining the object could be safely transported.
The object was transported to a secure location by deputies so additional evaluation could be made regarding the object’s origin.
According to the online site, Wikipedia, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars.
SpaceX reportedly has sent more than 100 rockets into orbit in the past 10 years.
