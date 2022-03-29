Officials from the St. Helens School District, Hoffman Construction and community members used gold painted shovels during a ground-breaking ceremony Monday, March 28, for the demolition phase of the estimated $67 million St. Helens High School renovation project.
Following the ceremony, construction crews gave a brief demonstration of the demolition by knowing down a front portion of the high school entrance.
Fencing is up surrounding portions of St. Helens High School (SHHS) on Gable Road as crews p…
The St. Helens School District launches the new school year this week with new details about…
