Construction workers have begun loosening the dirt to make way for a new turf field at Scappoose High School (SHS).
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, SHS kicked off a groundbreaking ceremony at the SHS Football Field to mark the construction of a brand-new turf field for student-athletes.
In a June 16 project update, Scappoose School District (SSD) said that the district was waiting on approval of two permits: one from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and one from the city of Scappoose before construction could begin.
The turf is expected to be delivered by August 13 and take three to four weeks to install, making it likely that incoming freshmen and students returning for fall semester will be the first to benefit from the project.
Work done in preparation for the new turf field includes submitting the field design, ordering goal posts, soccer goals, and a scoreboard, and coordinating in-kind work.
Necessary adaptation
The turf field project, referred to as "Community Turf Project" on the SSD website, outlines the multifold benefits of having a turf field at the high school.
SSD says a turf field will reduce the risk of injury for athletes, encourage all-age student participation in new programs, and promote school pride and positive community perception.
The district has raised $921,471 for the turf field in pursuit of a $1.17 million fundraising goal.
According to an SSD Facebook post, the project is funded through one-time sources not allocated to classroom instruction or school operations.
Donations are tax-deductible. For more information on how to donate, call Scappoose High School at (971) 200-8005.
Follow the progress of the turf field project here: https://www.teleport.io/feed/fexuvqbxomt.
