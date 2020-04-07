Teachers and staff in St. Helens and other Columbia County school districts are now sending out Distance Learning materials to students at home under Gov. Brown's Stay at Home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Class learning tools and work sheets are included in the materials, along with Chrome books for any student that needs one for the home work.
School buses are transporting the materials to parents waiting at the students' bus stop locations. On specific days, parents were also allowed to pick up the materials at local schools using the state's social distancing practices.
Under Brown's orders, all K-12 schools are closed until at Least April 28. Schools are following the Distance Learning project ordered by the Oregon Department of Education.
Graduation decisions were still pending as of Monday afternoon, April 6.
The following is more specific details from St. Helens School District communications representative Stacey Mendoza.
The Chronicle: How many Chrome Books has the district purchased and sent to students?
Stacey Mendoza: We have not purchased additional chrome books for distribution to families. We currently have 2300 in the district and plan to distribute them to families that have indicated they need a device at home next week. The greatest challenge is connectivity. We are working to identify local wireless “hotspots” for families to drive their cars to and connect to the internet.
The Chronicle: What is the price of the District's Distance Learning project and how will that be funded?
Mendoza: The price is still truly unknown because we are getting new guidance from the state on a daily basis. Every organization is working to figure out how best to fulfill the Governor’s Executive Order from meals to childcare and packets of work; it is difficult to put an exact number on the cost. Money currently comes from our general fund, but we are hopeful for State and Federal emergency funds to offset costs.
The Chronicle: Specifically, how will the District's Distance Learning project work? How are the students interacting with teachers and know what to work on for assignments?
Mendoza: As a district, we have worked to be consistent district wide with what is being offered at different grade levels and subjects. Last week teachers began contacting families and students to check-in and see how they are doing. We will continue to stay connected with families throughout the closure.
Our staff is working out the details and deciding what online platforms and video hosting sites meet the needs of their students. What is used for elementary will be different for middle and high school. It is important to remember that distance learning is not the same as a traditional classroom.
Teachers are looking at multiple ways to provide instruction, give assignments and assess progress. We are very sensitive to the fact that not all families have internet access and not all students have families able to support them instructionally.
The Chronicle: Is the District prepared to conduct Distance Learning through the remaining of this academic school year?
Mendoza: I do not believe that any district was prepared for losing this much instructional time. With that being said and given the growing likelihood that this closure could last for the remainder of the school year, the district is preparing for Distance Learning for all of our students for the remainder of the school year if that is what is required.
The Chronicle: What is your message to students and parents as they work through this Distance Learning project?
Mendoza: The number one thing we want for our students, parents and families is for them to be safe and healthy. Practice the recommended handwashing, social distancing and stay home guidelines. “Distance Learning for All” is a wonderful concept, yet it doesn’t fit nor meet the needs of all children. Just like a brick and mortar school doesn’t meet the needs of all children either.
I want our families to provide themselves some grace and realize that distance learning is not the same as what they are used to experiencing. Many people might think distance learning is easier, but that is far from true. It takes significantly more focus and self-discipline than when there is a teacher holding students accountable for an entire school day.
