Columbia River & Rescue crews aren't quite sure what they'll find when dispatched to a rescue.
In this case, the rescue involved a cow dubbed 'Bessie.'
‘Bessie,’ was found by a Good Samaritan stuck in a ditch nearby Admundson Road in Rainier.
Firefighters, along with the neighbors who found Bessie, helped to pull her from the water. Bessie didn’t appear to be in good shape after spending a few days in the water in the ditch.
'Bessie' was safely removed from the ditch.
