Officials at the Oregon Motor Vehicle Division (DMV) said they are working to reduce a large backlog of customer service requests triggered by the pandemic and state's Stay Home order.
On June 2, DMV started accepting requests for in-person appointments at its offices.
As of June 11, the DMV officials said they had received a total of 98,361 requests and scheduled 26,325 appointments for Oregonians. By Friday afternoon, June 12, the figure surpassed 100,000 requests.
Another 40,000 customers have received at least one phone call attempt by a DMV appointment scheduler.
“The number of requests is high after nearly three months of pent-up demand,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said on June 12. “Yesterday we processed as many requests as we received for the day, which is a great sign that we’ve ramped up appropriately. We will continue adding offices and appointment slots, and increase our capacity to set appointments in the days ahead."
In the 24 hour period, DMV received 11,678 new appointment requests through its online form resulting in 30,690 customers awaiting an initial call back. The average wait time is 4-5 days for the initial contact by DMV, and the calls are made in the order that request forms are received.
DMV opened 38 offices with priority services accessible by appointment on June 3. The DMV office in St. Helens is located at 500 N Columbia River Highway Suite 400. The DMV St. Helens office can be reached at 503-397-3515.
The currently open offices are available for appointments for only these services:
- Driver license, permit and ID card
- Driver knowledge tests
- Disabled parking permits
- Farm endorsements
- VIN inspections
Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at www.OregonDMV.com.
Grace Period
A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through October 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to choose to not go to DMV while we’re working through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.
More information
- Check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see what DMV services can be done online.
- See a short video on how to use the DMV appointment request form here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szQk5vWbNBw
- See how DMV is preparing offices for appointments here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDQuAlQ-oxU
See daily updates on DMV appointment setting progress, at
