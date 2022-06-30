The City of St. Helens seeks to improve the recreational boating experience at its public docks.
After hearing concerns from residents in 2021, the St. Helens City Council created a Responsible Boating Ad‐Hoc Advisory Committee made up of interested community members and partners. Many recommendations are now being implemented thanks to the Committee’s input.
The City of St. Helens wants its docks to be a welcoming, safe, and family-friendly destination for responsible boaters visiting the St. Helens community.
Taking the Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee’s recommendations, changes include:
1. Updates to St. Helens Municipal Code Section 8.28 reflecting that vessels must be licensed, registered, and insured to use the docks. Updates include clear conduct expectations and provide an outline on how to exclude vessels and remove abandoned or derelict vessels.
2. Cameras will be installed at the docks to monitor compliance and stream a live feed to the City’s website so that visitors can check conditions and available dock space. Partial funding was provided by the Oregon State Marine Board Boating Facility Grant Program investing fees and marine fuel taxes paid by motorized boaters.
3. A registration kiosk has been installed for boater convenience. Dock use is available for $15 per 24-hour day, and boaters are invited to enjoy the docks for 72 hours in any 14-day period. Power and water are available for $10 per day. Water and a pump-out station are available.
4. Beginning July 2022, a harbormaster will oversee dock use and be available to answer questions and educate visitors.
5. Enforcement activity will increase this summer at the docks, on city waterways, and at Sand Island.
The St. Helens City Council appreciates hearing community concerns and suggestions. Thank you to anyone who shared feedback and to the members of the Responsible Boating Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee. St. Helens seeks to be a welcoming destination for responsible boaters on the Lower Columbia River.
The St. Helens City Council is taking a close look at policing and security at Sand Island.
