The St. Helens City Council is taking steps to narrow and better define its focus on city dock regulations.
The effort follows numerous complaints from the community regarding transient boaters overstaying the time limitations at the St. Helens docks. The City of St. Helens owns the the main docks adjacent to Columbia View Park and accessed from the ramp in the park and the Sand Island docks located on Sand Island.
During its regular Wednesday work session, June 1, the council reviewed code amendments to the current dock regulations.
St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle before the work session that the city is already taking steps to address public concerns about dock enforcement.
"Kiosks have been installed and are operational," King said. "Boaters will need to register and pay to moor at the City docks. Signage will soon be installed letting boaters know they need to register at the kiosks."
The city is also working on a personal services agreement for a harbor master program to enforce registration and moorage rules. The council is expected to review the agreement later this month.
In August, 2021, the St. Helens Police presented the council with the following options as a solution for the City of St. Helens docks issues.
Create a new position
- This position would manage all property and enforcement of docks and Sand Island.
Expand existing position
- Update job description as well as appropriate compensation for increase of duties
Acquire city boat
- Allows for violations to be enforced consistently
- Has the ability to tow away violating boats
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
