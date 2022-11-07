Efforts by the City of St. Helens to step up enforcement at the docks along the Columbia River appear to be working.
Adherence to mooring time limits at St. Helens city docks has improved greatly since the City Council set new limits in July, city Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle.
“Approximately three to four boats have been tagged to be closed since the new rules were adopted,” King said, “but they were moved by the boat operators prior to the scheduled tow date.”
The City of St. Helens owns the main docks adjacent to Columbia View Park and accessed from the ramp in the park and the Sand Island docks located on Sand Island.
In 2021, The St. Helens City Council began exploring ways to manage and enforce the moorage rules at the city docks after receiving numerous complaints from the community regarding transient boaters overstaying the time limitations
In July of this year, the city released a statement about increasing enforcement at the docks.
"The City of St. Helens wants its docks to be a welcoming, safe, and family-friendly destination for responsible boaters visiting the St. Helens community," the statement reads in part. See the full statement attached.
The City of St. Helens seeks to improve the recreational boating experience at its public docks.
The council created a Responsible Boating Ad Hoc Advisory Committee and on the committee’s recommendations adopted the following:
Updates to municipal code provisions that vessels must be licensed, registered, and insured to use the docks. Updates include clear conduct expectations and provisions for excluding vessels and removing abandoned or derelict vessels.
Installing cameras at the docks to monitor compliance and stream a live feed to the city’s website stating conditions and availability.
Installing a registration kiosk for boaters. Dock use is available for $15 a day, and boaters may use the docks for 72 hours in any 14-day period. Power and water are available for $10 per day.
A harbormaster to oversee dock use and be available to educate visitors.
Increased enforcement at the docks, on city waterways, and at Sand Island.
King said the city will continue to coordinate with the harbormaster program and implement training for public officials to ensure that the docks remain a welcoming place.
The city is also working with the Oregon State Marine Board to make further improvements to dock infrastructure, she said.
