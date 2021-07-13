Investigators are expected to be back on the scene this morning following a dock fire at Columbia City late Monday night.
The tugboat Samantha S was in the vicinity and saw the fire and attempted to put it out with their water cannons, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).
"We greatly appreciate the assistance of the tug and it's crew with the suppression of the dock fire," A CRFR Facebook post reads.
The amount of damage done to the dock was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.