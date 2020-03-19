Longview-based Fibre Federal Credit Union has committed $55,000 to help each of the 24 school districts within its service area, including two districts in Columbia County.
The donation is to help meet the needs of the districts most vulnerable students and families during the school closures and these uncertain times, according to Fibre Federal Credit Union's Community Development Manager Shannon Cahoon.
"There are many needs in each of our communities, but as an organization we decided to partner with each local school district, ensuring that our youngest community members have the support they need," Cahoon said.
In Columbia County, HOPE of Rainier and Turning Point Food Pantry of Clatskanie are working closely with the Rainier and Clatskanie school districts to provide meals and resources for their students.
Cahoon said Fibre has given $3,500 to each of the two school districts to support their efforts during the school closures.
"We know that poverty and transportation limitations are big challenges in our rural communities, and we want to take extra care to be responsive to the needs of these populations," Cahoon said. "Taking care of our youth and helping to creating equitable access to economic stability for all are two very important tenants of our corporate mission, and we are thankful to our members who have helped us make these gifts possible."
