Gov. Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4 – the Oregon CHIPS Act – into law during a ceremonial bill signing April 13 at the Capitol Building in Salem.
Both bills passed the Oregon House and Oregon Senate with bipartisan support last week.
What CHIPS is design to do
Senate Bill 4 dedicates $190 million to develop a grant and loan program to support semiconductor businesses looking to expand in Oregon, providing the opportunity for significant federal funding support provided by the CHIPS and Science Act that Congress passed and President Biden signed in August 2022.
It also funds $10 million to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund that will help public universities secure federal research grants.
The bill allocates $190 million to the Oregon CHIPS Fund to be distributed via grants and loans for:
Development and acquisition of a site for semiconductor manufacturing
Semiconductor research and development
Workforce development, including internships and apprenticeships
An additional $10 million is dedicated to the newly established Industrial Lands Loan Fund for financial assistance to local governments to prepare sites for semiconductor industrial development. The University Innovation Research Fund will also receive $10 million for public universities to leverage federal research grants.
The bill requires that projects funded by OR CHIPS commit to creating permanent, full-time jobs and have a net positive impact on local and state revenues.
Semiconductor research and manufacturing jobs are well-paying, stable careers that often do not require four-year degrees. An estimated 26,000 jobs would be created by a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Oregon and could generate billions in state GDP, according to supporters of the legislation.
“Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry in the United States for decades," Kotek said. "This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon. We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors. I want to thank Senators Sollman and Knopp, and Representatives Bynum and Wallan for championing this bill in the state legislature.”
