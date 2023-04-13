Gov. Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4 – the Oregon CHIPS Act – into law during a ceremonial bill signing April 13 at the Capitol Building in Salem.

Both bills passed the Oregon House and Oregon Senate with bipartisan support last week.

Bill Signed

Gov. Kotek holds the CHIPS Bill that she signed into law April 13. Senate Bill 4 invests $210 million to help develop jobs and attract federal investments to Oregon's semiconductor businesses.

