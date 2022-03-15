Columbia Pacific Food Bank Development Director Meagan Fawcett said organizers exceeded their expectations by doubling their fundraising from last year, from $10,000 to $20,000 to support the food bank.
“This was a personal push goal that I created for this event and we achieved it,” Fawcett said. “I am so proud and humbled by how our community showed up to FEED Columbia County!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.