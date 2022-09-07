Oregon employers, on average, will pay less for workers’ compensation coverage in 2023, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).

The reduction in costs is due to an improvement in loss experience and loss development patterns in Oregon, according to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI).

The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate – the base rate insurers use to determine how much employers must pay for medical costs and lost wages.

The DCBS said underpinning the cost decreases is the success of Oregon’s workers’ compensation system, which includes programs to control costs, maintain good worker benefits, ensure employers carry insurance for their workers, and improve workplace safety and health.

