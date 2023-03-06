On March 1, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) served search warrants for illegal marijuana grows in Scappoose, Deer Island, and Clatskanie.
During the service of these search warrants, CCSO deputies recovered a total of 6,611 plants, 133.5 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $69,000 in cash.
The marijuana located during the service of the three search warrants has an approximate street value of $2,181,011.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said all suspects were referred to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office for charges.
Specific details about what led to the search and seizure operations and the names of the suspects had not been released by the CCSO at the time of this release.
"These are the first of many search warrants that our Street Crimes team will serve over the next few years," Pixley said. "We appreciate the participation of our partner agencies, including the Scappoose Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation."
The Illegal Marijuana Market Grant, awarded to CCSO in 2022, funded this investigation.
