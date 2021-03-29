Three people faces charges following rallies and protests after an unlawful gathering was declared at the state capitol grounds in Salem.
The Oregon State Police (OSP), Salem Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office actively monitored the Sunday, March 28 protests.
According to releases from OSP and Salem Police, the first event billed as the Freedom Rally appeared on social media streams in February.
Shortly before noon, approximately 100 individuals wearing black clothing and ballistic vests and carrying firearms, bats, skateboards, umbrellas, shields and gas masks arrived on the capitol mall grounds, according to a Salem Police Facebook post.
A second event appeared soon after, that OSP said was titled Fascist Free 503, indicating a counter response to the Freedom Rally. Social media posts connected to the group indicated their intention to prevent the Freedom Rally caravan from meeting at the state capitol.
Soon after their arrival, Salem Police said they began to receive reports that individuals from the Court Street group were targeting vehicles driving by. The victims reported their vehicles were damaged by paint filled balloons, rocks and other hard objects being thrown at them as they passed.
One vehicle sustained significant damage after a large tree limb was thrown through the front window into the vehicle’s passenger seat. Patrol officers responded and took several reports to initiate criminal investigations.
Due to the ongoing reports of criminal activity, Court Street in the capitol mall area was closed, which Oregon State Police and Salem Police said allowed crowd management teams to respond to the capitol grounds and declare the gathering on Court Street an unlawful assembly.
The closure also deterred the Freedom Rally caravan from entering the area. Audible announcements to disperse were given to the crowd on Court Street. The teams successfully removed the individuals onto the capitol mall. No force was used as the individuals complied with commands. The Oregon State Police teams returned to the capitol building area.
The dispersed crowd, however, began to move about the various streets surrounding the capitol mall. Several altercations and property damage were reported including a reported incident of paintball guns being used, and a firearm displayed. During the arrest of two suspects, officers used less-than-lethal rounds in their apprehension.
The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges related to criminal activity during the event:
- Andrew Alan Foy, 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree
- Nathan McFarland, 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree
- Anthony Villaneda, 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts
- William Lloyd Isham, 34: Interfering with police officer
OSP said the cases are ongoing and continue to be investigated. Anyone with information related to these incidents or any other criminal acts which took place today, March 28, 2021, are encouraged to contact the Salem Police Department tips line at 503-588-8477.
OSP also clarified what it state is "misinformation" regarding the circumstances around a man who was detained after displaying a firearm.
The person in the photo was the victim of extensive damage to his vehicle. When he stopped to assess the damage, he was assaulted with pepper spray," the release stated.
OSP Government and Media Relations representative Capt. Timothy Fox told The Chronicle that the man was not pepper sprayed by law enforcement.
"After being assaulted with pepper spray, the person pulled a handgun from his waistband to defend himself, the release stares. "He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement. This person has a valid concealed handgun license.
OSP said the person was detained, interviewed and then released and reports of the incident will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review.
