Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework

The framework provides coherence, clarity, and common ground for high-quality, comprehensive early literacy education statewide, according to the ODE.

Oregon Department of Education (ODE) has released the final version of Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework, a statewide resource document to fuel action and improve literacy proficiency for Oregon’s students. An overview of the framework is also available.

"This resource elevates critical elements of comprehensive literacy instruction including fostering students’ sense of belonging in school, instruction grounded in the science of reading, culturally responsive teaching, and a focus on serving all students, inclusive of multilingual students, students experiencing disabilities, and students with dyslexia," the ODE states in a release.

