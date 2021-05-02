Children’s Institute announces that St. Helens, Scappoose and Lincoln County School Districts will join the Early School Success partnership.
Children's Institute is a statewide advocacy organization working on behalf of children and families in Oregon.
The Early School Success initiative (ESS) launched in 2019 with Beaverton and Forest Grove School Districts as its first partners. As these two districts enter their third year, Children’s Institute has sought to expand the program, which will bring ESS work into Oregon’s rural context. District partners were chosen based on demonstrated commitment to early learning, the value of partnership, and existing work toward racial equity.
ESS is Children’s Institute’s response to established and emerging research which finds that children have the best outcomes when they receive developmentally appropriate, aligned instruction from preschool through the elementary grades.
Most education reform efforts and professional learning opportunities for educators focus on grades 3–12. However, student outcomes and closing opportunity gaps require a transformational shift in how we think about and approach education in the early years.
"With the vision that all young children and their families will thrive, the Scappoose and St. Helens School Districts are thrilled to be able to build upon the early childhood landscapes within our communities,” Scappoose School District Student Achievement Director Jen Stearns said.
Partner districts are provided with consultation, professional development, and coaching to help them strengthen and align preschool and elementary learning experiences and develop deeper, more effective partnerships with families.
“Our partnership with Children's Institute and the Early School Success Grant will empower us to serve more students effectively, encourage parent engagement, and support the alignment of dynamic instruction from preschool through 2nd grade," Stearns said. "This is an exciting time to be serving the students and families in Columbia County."
About Children’s Institute
Children’s Institute works to transform early learning and healthy development for children and families in Oregon. As the backbone organization for Oregon’s Early Childhood Coalition, Children’s Institute relies on lessons from their school-based Early Works and Early School Success initiatives to inform their early childhood legislative agenda.
See more at https://childinst.org/
