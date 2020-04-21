Earth Day is typically a time for communities to come together to celebrate the environment.
According to earthday.org, the day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
This year, social distancing prevents community tree plantings and neighborhood cleanups.
Waste Management recycling education and outreach manager Hanna Scholes said there are other ways to care for the planet and each other in recognition of Earth Day, April 22.
“Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, paper towels and tissues have been flying off store shelves as we spend more hours at home to stay healthy and safe due to COVID-19,” Scholes said. “Waste Management is calling on everyone in Scappoose, Vernonia and across Columbia County to Recycle Right during this time when recyclables are needed more than ever."
Scholes said recycling is vitally important to our environment, and it has come to play a critical role in certain manufacturing supply chains.
“During the pandemic, recycling cardboard and paper is critically important because manufacturers need these materials to make new tissue and towels as well as packaging and boxes for groceries and medical supplies," Scholes said. “Think of it as a COVID-19 Call to Action and a way to recognize Earth Day at the same time.”
Here's what you need to know:
Recycle Clean, Dry, Loose
- Cardboard (without inside packing materials)
- Paper products including newspapers, junk mail, office/school paper
- Paperboard, such as cereal and cracker boxes•Plastic bottles and jugs•Steel, tin and aluminum cans
Throw Away
- Plastic, latex and cloth disposable gloves, disposable masks
- Liquid soap and hand sanitizer bottles that contain residue•Disinfectant wipes
- Facial tissues, napkins and paper towels•Disposable plates, cups and cutlery
- Takeout containers
- Leftover food and liquids
- Plastic bags and plastic film wrap
- Hoses, cords, polystyrene foam and other packaging
For more Recycle Right tips from Waste Management, visit wm.com/recycleright. To view recycling guides forScappoose, Vernonia and across Columbia County, visit wmnorthwest.com and choose your community from the drop-down list.
About Waste Management
Waste Management is the leading provider of recycling and environmental services in the North America. In Oregon, the company provides innovative sustainability solutions, from clean air trucks powered renewable natural gas to waste reduction programs that turn food scraps into compost for healthy gardens.
Waste Management uses waste to generate renewable energy, providing enough electricity to power 15,000 homes in Oregon and Washington and more than one million homes across North America.
For more information, visit to wmnorthwest.com, or wm.com.
