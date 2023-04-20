Pacific Power is celebrating Earth Month with an update on local wildlife habitat restoration projects awarded through the Blue Sky Habitat program in 2022, including work along the Columbia River.

Restoration Efforts

This map illustrates restoration projects along the Columbia River.

These efforts, some of which are still in progress, will benefit the planet for years to come, according to Pacific Power.

Together with local partners across Oregon, The Freshwater Trust used Blue Sky Habitat participant funds to support projects benefiting more than 25 miles of river habitats last year:

